Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 9.36% YOY

Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 9.36% YOY

Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live : Concord Biotech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 10.77% YoY, while the profit rose by 9.36% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 32.34% and the profit decreased by 37.28%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 12.07% year-over-year (YoY). This indicates a more efficient cost management on a quarterly basis, though the annual increase suggests higher operating costs over the year.

Operating income for Concord Biotech was down by 43.52% q-o-q but showed a 15.21% increase YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's fluctuating operational efficiencies and profitability over different periods.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.7, marking a 9.43% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS indicates better returns for shareholders compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Concord Biotech has delivered a -0.97% return in the last week, a 7.47% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.72% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the stock's volatile but generally positive performance over different timeframes.

As of now, Concord Biotech has a market capitalization of 16,586.38 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 1799 and a 52-week low of 900.05, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.

Analyst sentiment on the stock is cautiously optimistic. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company as of 10 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy, and 1 has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future prospects.

Concord Biotech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue215.8318.97-32.34%194.83+10.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.6633.96-6.75%28.25+12.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1813.72-3.93%13.04+1.05%
Total Operating Expense147.7198.4-25.55%135.72+8.83%
Operating Income68.1120.57-43.52%59.11+15.21%
Net Income Before Taxes79.52128.72-38.22%71.04+11.95%
Net Income59.5995.02-37.28%54.49+9.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.79.08-37.23%5.21+9.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹59.59Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹215.8Cr

