Tata Motors reports Rs1,516 cr loss in Q3; Confident of EBIT breakeven in Q4

Net revenues for Tata Motors’s standalone business were up 15.4% to ₹20,959 crore on a sequential basis in this quarter, due to a 16.5% growth in sales volumes of its passenger cars & commercial vehicles to 200212 units compared to 153480 units the quarter before. Retail sales of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors’ UK-headquartered luxury car subsidiary, fell by almost 38% to 80,126 vehicles year-on-year, with production significantly constrained by a lack of semi-conductor supplies, Tata Motors said.