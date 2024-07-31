Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 89.81% YOY

Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : Consolidated Construction Consortium announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 26.72% increase in revenue and an 89.81% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.
However, there was a 5.48% decline in revenue and a significant 100.19% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.
The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 91.26% quarter-on-quarter, but saw an 18.97% increase year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 100.41% from the previous quarter, but showed a 12.17% increase year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, marking an 89.75% increase year-on-year.
Consolidated Construction Consortium Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.23
|29.86
|-5.48%
|22.28
|+26.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.44
|50.83
|-91.26%
|3.73
|+18.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.19
|1.31
|-9.46%
|1.37
|-13.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.59
|-1269.39
|+102.65%
|28.39
|+18.35%
|Operating Income
|-5.37
|1299.25
|-100.41%
|-6.11
|+12.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.57
|1312.77
|-100.2%
|-25.25
|+89.81%
|Net Income
|-2.57
|1336.61
|-100.19%
|-25.25
|+89.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|12.06
|-100.54%
|-0.63
|+89.75%
