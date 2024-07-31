Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 89.81% YOY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : Consolidated Construction Consortium announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 26.72% increase in revenue and an 89.81% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there was a 5.48% decline in revenue and a significant 100.19% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.

The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 91.26% quarter-on-quarter, but saw an 18.97% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 100.41% from the previous quarter, but showed a 12.17% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.06, marking an 89.75% increase year-on-year.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.2329.86-5.48%22.28+26.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.4450.83-91.26%3.73+18.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.191.31-9.46%1.37-13.46%
Total Operating Expense33.59-1269.39+102.65%28.39+18.35%
Operating Income-5.371299.25-100.41%-6.11+12.17%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.571312.77-100.2%-25.25+89.81%
Net Income-2.571336.61-100.19%-25.25+89.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.0612.06-100.54%-0.63+89.75%
