Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 89.81% YOY

Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.72% YoY & loss decreased by 89.81% YoY

Consolidated Construction Consortium Q1 Results Live : Consolidated Construction Consortium announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 26.72% increase in revenue and an 89.81% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there was a 5.48% decline in revenue and a significant 100.19% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.

The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 91.26% quarter-on-quarter, but saw an 18.97% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 100.41% from the previous quarter, but showed a 12.17% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, marking an 89.75% increase year-on-year.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.23 29.86 -5.48% 22.28 +26.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.44 50.83 -91.26% 3.73 +18.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.19 1.31 -9.46% 1.37 -13.46% Total Operating Expense 33.59 -1269.39 +102.65% 28.39 +18.35% Operating Income -5.37 1299.25 -100.41% -6.11 +12.17% Net Income Before Taxes -2.57 1312.77 -100.2% -25.25 +89.81% Net Income -2.57 1336.61 -100.19% -25.25 +89.81% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 12.06 -100.54% -0.63 +89.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.57Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹28.23Cr

