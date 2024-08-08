Container Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹317 crore, revenues increase 6.4%

Container Corp Q1 results: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) net profit rises 14 per cent to 317 crore. Revenue from operations increased 6.4 per cent at 2,325 crore.

Reuters
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Container Corporation of India announced its first-quarter results on Thursday, August 8.
Container Corporation of India announced its first-quarter results on Thursday, August 8.

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - State-run Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growing volumes in its mainstay export/import (EXIM) segment.

Also Read | Biocon Q1 results: Net profit zooms nearly 550% to ₹659.7 crore, revenues rise

Consolidated net profit rose nearly 14% to 3.17 billion rupees (roughly $38 million) in the three months ended March, the country's largest container train operator said.

Buoyant commercial activity and robust domestic consumption in India, along with a resurgence of global trade bolstered cargo movement in and out of the country, benefiting freight handling companies, including carriers such as CONCOR.

Also Read | IRCON Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹224 cr, revenue falls at ₹2,287 cr

Total revenue rose 6.4% to 23.25 billion rupees, led by a 9% rise in EXIM revenues. The mainstay segment formed 62% of the quarterly topline, driven by a 9.7% volume growth.

EXIM segment has been recovering after two years of sluggish performance, helping CONCOR regain market share from competitive private operators, analysts have noted.

Also Read | Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹1,101.5 cr, revenue up 10%

Analysts said dedicated freight corridor (DFC) connectivity from Gujarat ports to Delhi hinterlands will aid CONCOR's EXIM segment.

Meanwhile, higher rail freight costs led to a 5.3% uptick in total expenses.

Shares of the company ended about 1% higher ahead of results on Thursday. ($1 = 83.4877 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 07:38 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsContainer Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹317 crore, revenues increase 6.4%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue