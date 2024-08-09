Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.38% YoY & profit increased by 5.14% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live
Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.38% & the profit increased by 5.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.55% and the profit decreased by 18.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.42% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.26 for Q1 which increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.94% return in last 6 months and 16.08% YTD return.

Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of 60798.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1180 & 645.9 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2103.132325.13-9.55%1922.84+9.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.82122.96-4.99%105.99+10.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization169.42164.51+2.98%142.1+19.23%
Total Operating Expense1830.921991.44-8.06%1669.12+9.69%
Operating Income272.21333.69-18.42%253.72+7.29%
Net Income Before Taxes347.11406.4-14.59%318.95+8.83%
Net Income258.17316.93-18.54%245.56+5.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.265.22-18.39%4.02+5.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹258.17Cr
₹2103.13Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsContainer Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    11:30 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.4 (0.93%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.75
    11:29 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.05 (2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.55
    11:30 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.25 (1.09%)

    Tata Power

    419.65
    11:30 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    984.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    75.8 (8.34%)

    Avanti Feeds

    721.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    53.85 (8.06%)

    Affle India

    1,599.00
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    112.75 (7.59%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,376.10
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    142.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue