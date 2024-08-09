Hello User
Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Livemint

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.38% YoY & profit increased by 5.14% YoY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.38% & the profit increased by 5.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.55% and the profit decreased by 18.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.42% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.26 for Q1 which increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.94% return in last 6 months and 16.08% YTD return.

Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of 60798.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1180 & 645.9 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2103.132325.13-9.55%1922.84+9.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.82122.96-4.99%105.99+10.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization169.42164.51+2.98%142.1+19.23%
Total Operating Expense1830.921991.44-8.06%1669.12+9.69%
Operating Income272.21333.69-18.42%253.72+7.29%
Net Income Before Taxes347.11406.4-14.59%318.95+8.83%
Net Income258.17316.93-18.54%245.56+5.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.265.22-18.39%4.02+5.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹258.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2103.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

