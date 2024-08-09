Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.38% YoY & profit increased by 5.14% YoY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.38% & the profit increased by 5.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.55% and the profit decreased by 18.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.42% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q1 which increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.94% return in last 6 months and 16.08% YTD return.

Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹60798.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1180 & ₹645.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Container Corporation Of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2103.13 2325.13 -9.55% 1922.84 +9.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 116.82 122.96 -4.99% 105.99 +10.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 169.42 164.51 +2.98% 142.1 +19.23% Total Operating Expense 1830.92 1991.44 -8.06% 1669.12 +9.69% Operating Income 272.21 333.69 -18.42% 253.72 +7.29% Net Income Before Taxes 347.11 406.4 -14.59% 318.95 +8.83% Net Income 258.17 316.93 -18.54% 245.56 +5.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.26 5.22 -18.39% 4.02 +5.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹258.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2103.13Cr

