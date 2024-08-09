Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.14% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.38% & the profit increased by 5.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.55% and the profit decreased by 18.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 18.42% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q1 which increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.
Container Corporation Of India has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.94% return in last 6 months and 16.08% YTD return.
Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹60798.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1180 & ₹645.9 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Container Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2103.13
|2325.13
|-9.55%
|1922.84
|+9.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|116.82
|122.96
|-4.99%
|105.99
|+10.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|169.42
|164.51
|+2.98%
|142.1
|+19.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|1830.92
|1991.44
|-8.06%
|1669.12
|+9.69%
|Operating Income
|272.21
|333.69
|-18.42%
|253.72
|+7.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|347.11
|406.4
|-14.59%
|318.95
|+8.83%
|Net Income
|258.17
|316.93
|-18.54%
|245.56
|+5.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.26
|5.22
|-18.39%
|4.02
|+5.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹258.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2103.13Cr
