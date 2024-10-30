Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Container Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.53% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.53% YOY

Livemint

Container Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.23% YoY & profit decreased by 0.53% YoY.

Container Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live

Container Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared its Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 4.23% year-over-year. However, the company's profit saw a slight decline of 0.53% during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew significantly by 8.78%, while profit surged by an impressive 41.53%. This indicates a strong recovery in operational performance on a quarterly basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 1.5% quarter-over-quarter and 5.9% year-over-year, reflecting better cost management practices.

Operating income, however, presented a mixed picture: it increased by 40.48% from the last quarter but experienced a decrease of 2.79% year-over-year, suggesting fluctuations in operational efficiency over a longer time frame.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.41, which is up by 5.94% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a modest increase in shareholder value despite the drop in profits.

In terms of market performance, Container Corporation Of India has experienced a challenging period, with a -4.19% return over the last week, -21.3% return over the last six months, and -5.89% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Container Corporation Of India is 49,291.91 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,180 and a low of 672.2, showcasing considerable volatility.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, analyst sentiment remains cautious. Out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it as Sell, 5 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to Hold, suggesting that investors may want to maintain their positions while monitoring further developments in the company's performance.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2287.752103.13+8.78%2194.87+4.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.07116.82-1.5%122.29-5.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization166.31169.42-1.84%153.1+8.63%
Total Operating Expense1905.361830.92+4.07%1801.51+5.76%
Operating Income382.39272.21+40.48%393.36-2.79%
Net Income Before Taxes492.75347.11+41.96%481.76+2.28%
Net Income365.4258.17+41.53%367.36-0.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.414.26+50.45%6.05+5.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹365.4Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2287.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

