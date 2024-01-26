Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.42% YoY

Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit increased by 12.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.72% and the profit decreased by 9.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q but increased by 3.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.85% q-o-q but increased by 23.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.43 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.66% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -1.06% return in the last 1 week, 23.88% return in the last 6 months, and -2.16% YTD return.

Currently, the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹51247.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹932.7 & ₹555 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Container Corporation Of India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2210.57 2194.87 +0.72% 2004.46 +10.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 111.89 122.29 -8.5% 108.48 +3.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 158.9 153.1 +3.79% 139.63 +13.8% Total Operating Expense 1852.01 1801.51 +2.8% 1713.93 +8.06% Operating Income 358.56 393.36 -8.85% 290.53 +23.42% Net Income Before Taxes 431.38 481.76 -10.46% 381.29 +13.14% Net Income 330.74 367.36 -9.97% 294.2 +12.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.43 6.05 -10.25% 4.82 +12.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹330.74Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2210.57Cr

