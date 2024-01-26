Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.42% YoY

Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.42% YoY

Livemint

Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 10.28% YoY & Profit Increased by 12.42% YoY

Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit increased by 12.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.72% and the profit decreased by 9.97%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q but increased by 3.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.85% q-o-q but increased by 23.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.43 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.66% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -1.06% return in the last 1 week, 23.88% return in the last 6 months, and -2.16% YTD return.

Currently, the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of 51247.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 932.7 & 555 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 4.0. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2024.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2210.572194.87+0.72%2004.46+10.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total111.89122.29-8.5%108.48+3.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization158.9153.1+3.79%139.63+13.8%
Total Operating Expense1852.011801.51+2.8%1713.93+8.06%
Operating Income358.56393.36-8.85%290.53+23.42%
Net Income Before Taxes431.38481.76-10.46%381.29+13.14%
Net Income330.74367.36-9.97%294.2+12.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.436.05-10.25%4.82+12.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹330.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2210.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

