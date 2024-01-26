Container Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.42% YoY

Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit increased by 12.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.72% and the profit decreased by 9.97%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q but increased by 3.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.85% q-o-q but increased by 23.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.43 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.66% Y-o-Y.
Container Corporation Of India has delivered -1.06% return in the last 1 week, 23.88% return in the last 6 months, and -2.16% YTD return.
Currently, the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹51247.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹932.7 & ₹555 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2024.
Container Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2210.57
|2194.87
|+0.72%
|2004.46
|+10.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|111.89
|122.29
|-8.5%
|108.48
|+3.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|158.9
|153.1
|+3.79%
|139.63
|+13.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1852.01
|1801.51
|+2.8%
|1713.93
|+8.06%
|Operating Income
|358.56
|393.36
|-8.85%
|290.53
|+23.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|431.38
|481.76
|-10.46%
|381.29
|+13.14%
|Net Income
|330.74
|367.36
|-9.97%
|294.2
|+12.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.43
|6.05
|-10.25%
|4.82
|+12.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹330.74Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2210.57Cr
