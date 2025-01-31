Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.86% YOY, profit at ₹366.65 crore and revenue at ₹2208.31 crore

Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025:Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.1% & the profit increased by 10.86% YoY, with profit at ₹366.65 crore and revenue at ₹2208.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% while the profit increased by 0.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q and increased by 10.87% Y-o-Y. This rise in expenses could be attributed to various operational costs impacting the overall profitability.

Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 0.76% q-o-q but showed an increase of 5.84% Y-o-Y, indicating a fluctuating performance in the operational segment.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹6.03, marking an increase of 11.05% Y-o-Y, showcasing an improvement in profitability on a per-share basis.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.15% return in the last 6 months, and -4.03% YTD return, reflecting challenging market conditions for the company.

Currently, Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹46077.88 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1180 and a low of ₹725 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a generally positive outlook from market analysts despite the recent fluctuations.

Container Corporation Of India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2208.31 2287.75 -3.47% 2210.57 -0.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 124.05 115.07 +7.8% 111.89 +10.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.49 166.31 -48.6% 158.9 -46.2% Total Operating Expense 1828.81 1905.36 -4.02% 1852.01 -1.25% Operating Income 379.5 382.39 -0.76% 358.56 +5.84% Net Income Before Taxes 457.21 492.75 -7.21% 431.38 +5.99% Net Income 366.65 365.4 +0.34% 330.74 +10.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.03 6.41 -5.93% 5.43 +11.05%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.