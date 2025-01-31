Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.86% YOY, profit at ₹366.65 crore and revenue at ₹2208.31 crore

Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025:Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.1% & the profit increased by 10.86% YoY, with profit at ₹366.65 crore and revenue at ₹2208.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% while the profit increased by 0.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q and increased by 10.87% Y-o-Y. This rise in expenses could be attributed to various operational costs impacting the overall profitability.
The operating income was down by 0.76% q-o-q but showed an increase of 5.84% Y-o-Y, indicating a fluctuating performance in the operational segment.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹6.03, marking an increase of 11.05% Y-o-Y, showcasing an improvement in profitability on a per-share basis.
Container Corporation Of India has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.15% return in the last 6 months, and -4.03% YTD return, reflecting challenging market conditions for the company.
Currently, Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹46077.88 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1180 and a low of ₹725 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a generally positive outlook from market analysts despite the recent fluctuations.
Container Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2208.31
|2287.75
|-3.47%
|2210.57
|-0.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|124.05
|115.07
|+7.8%
|111.89
|+10.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.49
|166.31
|-48.6%
|158.9
|-46.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|1828.81
|1905.36
|-4.02%
|1852.01
|-1.25%
|Operating Income
|379.5
|382.39
|-0.76%
|358.56
|+5.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|457.21
|492.75
|-7.21%
|431.38
|+5.99%
|Net Income
|366.65
|365.4
|+0.34%
|330.74
|+10.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.03
|6.41
|-5.93%
|5.43
|+11.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹366.65Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2208.31Cr