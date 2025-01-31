Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.86% YOY, profit at ₹366.65 crore and revenue at ₹2208.31 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results 2025:Container Corporation Of India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.1% & the profit increased by 10.86% YoY, with profit at 366.65 crore and revenue at 2208.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% while the profit increased by 0.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q and increased by 10.87% Y-o-Y. This rise in expenses could be attributed to various operational costs impacting the overall profitability.

Container Corporation Of India Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 0.76% q-o-q but showed an increase of 5.84% Y-o-Y, indicating a fluctuating performance in the operational segment.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 6.03, marking an increase of 11.05% Y-o-Y, showcasing an improvement in profitability on a per-share basis.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.15% return in the last 6 months, and -4.03% YTD return, reflecting challenging market conditions for the company.

Currently, Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of 46077.88 Cr with a 52-week high of 1180 and a low of 725 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a generally positive outlook from market analysts despite the recent fluctuations.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2208.312287.75-3.47%2210.57-0.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total124.05115.07+7.8%111.89+10.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.49166.31-48.6%158.9-46.2%
Total Operating Expense1828.811905.36-4.02%1852.01-1.25%
Operating Income379.5382.39-0.76%358.56+5.84%
Net Income Before Taxes457.21492.75-7.21%431.38+5.99%
Net Income366.65365.4+0.34%330.74+10.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.036.41-5.93%5.43+11.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹366.65Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2208.31Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
