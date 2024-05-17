Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.55% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.45% YoY & profit increased by 13.55% YoY

Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.45% & the profit increased by 13.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit decreased by 4.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.89% q-o-q & decreased by 1.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.22 for Q4 which increased by 13.6% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, 37.87% return in last 6 months and 20.56% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹63147.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1083.85 & ₹610 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Container Corporation Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2325.13 2210.57 +5.18% 2184.33 +6.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.96 111.89 +9.89% 125.07 -1.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 164.51 158.9 +3.53% 157.54 +4.42% Total Operating Expense 1991.44 1852.01 +7.53% 1890.79 +5.32% Operating Income 333.69 358.56 -6.94% 293.54 +13.68% Net Income Before Taxes 406.4 431.38 -5.79% 370.61 +9.66% Net Income 316.93 330.74 -4.18% 279.12 +13.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.22 5.43 -3.87% 4.59 +13.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹316.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2325.13Cr

