Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.55% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live

Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.45% & the profit increased by 13.55% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit decreased by 4.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.89% q-o-q & decreased by 1.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.22 for Q4 which increased by 13.6% Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation Of India has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, 37.87% return in last 6 months and 20.56% YTD return.

Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of 63147.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1083.85 & 610 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Container Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2325.132210.57+5.18%2184.33+6.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.96111.89+9.89%125.07-1.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization164.51158.9+3.53%157.54+4.42%
Total Operating Expense1991.441852.01+7.53%1890.79+5.32%
Operating Income333.69358.56-6.94%293.54+13.68%
Net Income Before Taxes406.4431.38-5.79%370.61+9.66%
Net Income316.93330.74-4.18%279.12+13.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.225.43-3.87%4.59+13.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹316.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2325.13Cr

