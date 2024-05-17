Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.55% YOY

Container Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Container Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.45% & the profit increased by 13.55% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit decreased by 4.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.89% q-o-q & decreased by 1.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.22 for Q4 which increased by 13.6% Y-o-Y.
Container Corporation Of India has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, 37.87% return in last 6 months and 20.56% YTD return.
Currently the Container Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹63147.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1083.85 & ₹610 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Container Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2325.13
|2210.57
|+5.18%
|2184.33
|+6.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.96
|111.89
|+9.89%
|125.07
|-1.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|164.51
|158.9
|+3.53%
|157.54
|+4.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|1991.44
|1852.01
|+7.53%
|1890.79
|+5.32%
|Operating Income
|333.69
|358.56
|-6.94%
|293.54
|+13.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|406.4
|431.38
|-5.79%
|370.61
|+9.66%
|Net Income
|316.93
|330.74
|-4.18%
|279.12
|+13.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.22
|5.43
|-3.87%
|4.59
|+13.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹316.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2325.13Cr
