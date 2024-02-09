Contil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 132.67% YoY

Contil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.04% & the profit increased by 132.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.12% and the profit increased by 80.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.53% q-o-q & decreased by 93.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 132.88% Y-o-Y.

Contil India has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 49.14% return in the last 6 months, and 18.17% YTD return.

Currently, Contil India has a market cap of ₹44.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹146.5 & ₹63.19 respectively.

Contil India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.51 7.08 +20.12% 5.19 +64.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.06 -12.6% 0.08 -41.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +1.64% 0.01 +23.05% Total Operating Expense 8.49 6.86 +23.83% 4.93 +72.12% Operating Income 0.02 0.23 -92.53% 0.25 -93.34% Net Income Before Taxes 0.71 0.39 +80.55% 0.31 +132.67% Net Income 0.53 0.29 +80.54% 0.23 +132.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.7 0.94 +80.85% 0.73 +132.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.51Cr

