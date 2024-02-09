Contil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 132.67% YoY

Contil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.04% & the profit increased by 132.67% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.12% and the profit increased by 80.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 92.53% q-o-q & decreased by 93.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 132.88% Y-o-Y.
Contil India has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 49.14% return in the last 6 months, and 18.17% YTD return.
Currently, Contil India has a market cap of ₹44.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹146.5 & ₹63.19 respectively.
Contil India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.51
|7.08
|+20.12%
|5.19
|+64.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.06
|-12.6%
|0.08
|-41.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+1.64%
|0.01
|+23.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.49
|6.86
|+23.83%
|4.93
|+72.12%
|Operating Income
|0.02
|0.23
|-92.53%
|0.25
|-93.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.71
|0.39
|+80.55%
|0.31
|+132.67%
|Net Income
|0.53
|0.29
|+80.54%
|0.23
|+132.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.7
|0.94
|+80.85%
|0.73
|+132.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.51Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!