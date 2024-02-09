Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Contil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 132.67% YoY

Livemint

Contil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 64.04% YoY & profit increased by 132.67% YoY

Contil India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Contil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.04% & the profit increased by 132.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.12% and the profit increased by 80.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.53% q-o-q & decreased by 93.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 132.88% Y-o-Y.

Contil India has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 49.14% return in the last 6 months, and 18.17% YTD return.

Currently, Contil India has a market cap of 44.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 146.5 & 63.19 respectively.

Contil India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.517.08+20.12%5.19+64.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.06-12.6%0.08-41.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+1.64%0.01+23.05%
Total Operating Expense8.496.86+23.83%4.93+72.12%
Operating Income0.020.23-92.53%0.25-93.34%
Net Income Before Taxes0.710.39+80.55%0.31+132.67%
Net Income0.530.29+80.54%0.23+132.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.70.94+80.85%0.73+132.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.51Cr

