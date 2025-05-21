Continental Petroleums Q4 profit down 76 pc to ₹34 lakh

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Continental Petroleums on Wednesday said its net profit plunged nearly 76 per cent to ₹34 lakh in March quarter due to heightened price fluctuations, softer export demand, and tariff-related pressures.

Advertisement

The net profit of the company, also engaged in power transmission & distribution EPC (engineering procurement and construction) business, was ₹1.41 crore in March quarter FY24, as per a statement.

Operating income grew to ₹26.86 crore in Q4 FY2025 from ₹18.82 crore a year ago.

During Q3 and Q4, performance was marginally impacted due to heightened price fluctuations, softer export demand, and tariff-related pressures.

These external challenges created temporary headwinds across certain segments, it stated adding that the management remains focused on driving operational efficiencies, optimizing cost structures, and mitigating market volatility.

"We continue to take proactive measures to strengthen our competitive positioning and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our stakeholders," it stated.

Advertisement

The PAT (profit after tax) rose 57.88 per cent to ₹4.31 crore in 2024-25 from ₹2.73 crore in the previous year. Operating income surged to ₹112.91 crore from ₹53.03 crore mainly due to strong growth driven by high-margin lubricants, EPC, and waste management businesses.

"The growth in top-line revenue reflects our successful execution of key projects and enhanced market reach, while the improvement in profitability underscores our focus on operational efficiency and value- added offerings," CMD Madan Lal Khandelwal said.