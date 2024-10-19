Continental Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 107.97% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Continental Securities Q2 Results Live : Continental Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's topline surged by 68.22% year-over-year, while profits soared by an astounding 107.97%. This marks a strong performance for the firm, showcasing its resilience in a fluctuating market.

On a quarterly basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.62%, with profit increasing by 6.05%. These figures indicate a stable growth trajectory despite the challenges faced in the industry.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a considerable rise, climbing 62.11% quarter-over-quarter and 65.59% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about cost management moving forward.

In terms of operating income, the company experienced a decline of 4.36% compared to the previous quarter, yet it still reflects a robust increase of 70.79% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.14, representing a remarkable increase of 75% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's successful financial strategies.

Continental Securities Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.650.65+0.62%0.39+68.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.05+62.11%0.05+65.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+5.63%0.01-14.77%
Total Operating Expense0.080.05+54.76%0.06+52.8%
Operating Income0.570.59-4.36%0.33+70.79%
Net Income Before Taxes0.50.47+6.27%0.24+108.4%
Net Income0.370.35+6.05%0.18+107.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.13+7.69%0.08+75%
FAQs
₹0.37Cr
₹0.65Cr
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
