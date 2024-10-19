Continental Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 107.97% YOY

Continental Securities Q2 Results Live : Continental Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's topline surged by 68.22% year-over-year, while profits soared by an astounding 107.97%. This marks a strong performance for the firm, showcasing its resilience in a fluctuating market.

On a quarterly basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.62%, with profit increasing by 6.05%. These figures indicate a stable growth trajectory despite the challenges faced in the industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a considerable rise, climbing 62.11% quarter-over-quarter and 65.59% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about cost management moving forward.

In terms of operating income, the company experienced a decline of 4.36% compared to the previous quarter, yet it still reflects a robust increase of 70.79% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.14, representing a remarkable increase of 75% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's successful financial strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continental Securities Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.65 0.65 +0.62% 0.39 +68.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.05 +62.11% 0.05 +65.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +5.63% 0.01 -14.77% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.05 +54.76% 0.06 +52.8% Operating Income 0.57 0.59 -4.36% 0.33 +70.79% Net Income Before Taxes 0.5 0.47 +6.27% 0.24 +108.4% Net Income 0.37 0.35 +6.05% 0.18 +107.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.13 +7.69% 0.08 +75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.37Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar