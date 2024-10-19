Continental Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 107.97% YOY

Continental Securities Q2 Results Live : Continental Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company's topline surged by 68.22% year-over-year, while profits soared by an astounding 107.97%. This marks a strong performance for the firm, showcasing its resilience in a fluctuating market.
On a quarterly basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.62%, with profit increasing by 6.05%. These figures indicate a stable growth trajectory despite the challenges faced in the industry.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a considerable rise, climbing 62.11% quarter-over-quarter and 65.59% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about cost management moving forward.
In terms of operating income, the company experienced a decline of 4.36% compared to the previous quarter, yet it still reflects a robust increase of 70.79% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance over the longer term.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.14, representing a remarkable increase of 75% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's successful financial strategies.
Continental Securities Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.65
|0.65
|+0.62%
|0.39
|+68.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.05
|+62.11%
|0.05
|+65.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+5.63%
|0.01
|-14.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.05
|+54.76%
|0.06
|+52.8%
|Operating Income
|0.57
|0.59
|-4.36%
|0.33
|+70.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.5
|0.47
|+6.27%
|0.24
|+108.4%
|Net Income
|0.37
|0.35
|+6.05%
|0.18
|+107.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.13
|+7.69%
|0.08
|+75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.37Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.65Cr
