Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 133.67% YoY & profit increased by 378.03% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live
Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Coral Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 133.67% and the profit increased by 378.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 52.14%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.44% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company has managed to significantly boost its profitability.

The operating income was up by 81.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 756.4% year-over-year. This remarkable growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 24.64, which marks an increase of 377.52% year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Coral Laboratories has delivered a 0.28% return in the last week, 80.76% return in the last 6 months, and a 63.36% year-to-date return. These impressive returns indicate sustained investor confidence and a strong market position.

Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market capitalization of 253.96 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 759.5 and 251.1 respectively. The company's market performance and financial metrics highlight its growth trajectory and potential for continued success.

Coral Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31.6628.89+9.59%13.55+133.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.593.34+7.33%2.24+60.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.5-1.79%0.55-9.38%
Total Operating Expense21.4123.23-7.83%12.35+73.37%
Operating Income10.245.65+81.19%1.2+756.4%
Net Income Before Taxes11.777.74+52.03%2.49+373.47%
Net Income8.85.79+52.14%1.84+378.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.6416.39+50.33%5.16+377.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹8.8Cr
₹31.66Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCoral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue