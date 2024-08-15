Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Coral Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 133.67% and the profit increased by 378.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 52.14%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.44% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company has managed to significantly boost its profitability.
The operating income was up by 81.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 756.4% year-over-year. This remarkable growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹24.64, which marks an increase of 377.52% year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.
Coral Laboratories has delivered a 0.28% return in the last week, 80.76% return in the last 6 months, and a 63.36% year-to-date return. These impressive returns indicate sustained investor confidence and a strong market position.
Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹253.96 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹759.5 and ₹251.1 respectively. The company's market performance and financial metrics highlight its growth trajectory and potential for continued success.
Coral Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31.66
|28.89
|+9.59%
|13.55
|+133.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.59
|3.34
|+7.33%
|2.24
|+60.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.49
|0.5
|-1.79%
|0.55
|-9.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|21.41
|23.23
|-7.83%
|12.35
|+73.37%
|Operating Income
|10.24
|5.65
|+81.19%
|1.2
|+756.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.77
|7.74
|+52.03%
|2.49
|+373.47%
|Net Income
|8.8
|5.79
|+52.14%
|1.84
|+378.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.64
|16.39
|+50.33%
|5.16
|+377.52%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess