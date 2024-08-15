Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Livemint

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 133.67% YoY & profit increased by 378.03% YoY

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Coral Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 133.67% and the profit increased by 378.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 52.14%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.44% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company has managed to significantly boost its profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 81.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 756.4% year-over-year. This remarkable growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 24.64, which marks an increase of 377.52% year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Coral Laboratories has delivered a 0.28% return in the last week, 80.76% return in the last 6 months, and a 63.36% year-to-date return. These impressive returns indicate sustained investor confidence and a strong market position.

Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market capitalization of 253.96 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 759.5 and 251.1 respectively. The company's market performance and financial metrics highlight its growth trajectory and potential for continued success.

Coral Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31.6628.89+9.59%13.55+133.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.593.34+7.33%2.24+60.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.5-1.79%0.55-9.38%
Total Operating Expense21.4123.23-7.83%12.35+73.37%
Operating Income10.245.65+81.19%1.2+756.4%
Net Income Before Taxes11.777.74+52.03%2.49+373.47%
Net Income8.85.79+52.14%1.84+378.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.6416.39+50.33%5.16+377.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.8Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹31.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.