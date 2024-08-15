Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 378.03% YOY

Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Coral Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Coral Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 133.67% and the profit increased by 378.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 52.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.44% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company has managed to significantly boost its profitability.

The operating income was up by 81.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 756.4% year-over-year. This remarkable growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹24.64, which marks an increase of 377.52% year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Coral Laboratories has delivered a 0.28% return in the last week, 80.76% return in the last 6 months, and a 63.36% year-to-date return. These impressive returns indicate sustained investor confidence and a strong market position.

Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹253.96 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹759.5 and ₹251.1 respectively. The company's market performance and financial metrics highlight its growth trajectory and potential for continued success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coral Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31.66 28.89 +9.59% 13.55 +133.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.59 3.34 +7.33% 2.24 +60.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.49 0.5 -1.79% 0.55 -9.38% Total Operating Expense 21.41 23.23 -7.83% 12.35 +73.37% Operating Income 10.24 5.65 +81.19% 1.2 +756.4% Net Income Before Taxes 11.77 7.74 +52.03% 2.49 +373.47% Net Income 8.8 5.79 +52.14% 1.84 +378.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.64 16.39 +50.33% 5.16 +377.52%

