Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 151.48% YoY

Coral Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% & the profit increased by 151.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.91% and the profit decreased by 64.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.82% q-o-q & increased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 73.1% q-o-q & increased by 298.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 163.43% Y-o-Y.
Coral Laboratories has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, 45.26% return in the last 6 months, and -13.82% YTD return.
Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market cap of ₹133.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹498.1 & ₹217 respectively.
Coral Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.08
|23.15
|-21.91%
|24.73
|-26.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.98
|2.64
|+12.82%
|2.97
|+0.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.49
|0.44
|+12.46%
|0.5
|-1.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.54
|17.43
|-5.13%
|24.34
|-32.05%
|Operating Income
|1.54
|5.71
|-73.1%
|0.39
|+298.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.98
|7.52
|-60.44%
|1.78
|+67.45%
|Net Income
|2.16
|6
|-64.08%
|0.86
|+151.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.19
|16.81
|-63.18%
|2.35
|+163.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.08Cr
