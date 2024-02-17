Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 151.48% YoY

Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 151.48% YoY

Livemint

Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.89% YoY & profit increased by 151.48% YoY

Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Coral Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% & the profit increased by 151.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.91% and the profit decreased by 64.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.82% q-o-q & increased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 73.1% q-o-q & increased by 298.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 163.43% Y-o-Y.

Coral Laboratories has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, 45.26% return in the last 6 months, and -13.82% YTD return.

Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market cap of 133.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 498.1 & 217 respectively.

Coral Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.0823.15-21.91%24.73-26.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.982.64+12.82%2.97+0.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.44+12.46%0.5-1.8%
Total Operating Expense16.5417.43-5.13%24.34-32.05%
Operating Income1.545.71-73.1%0.39+298.63%
Net Income Before Taxes2.987.52-60.44%1.78+67.45%
Net Income2.166-64.08%0.86+151.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.1916.81-63.18%2.35+163.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.08Cr

