Coral Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 151.48% YoY

Coral Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% & the profit increased by 151.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.91% and the profit decreased by 64.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.82% q-o-q & increased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 73.1% q-o-q & increased by 298.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 163.43% Y-o-Y.

Coral Laboratories has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, 45.26% return in the last 6 months, and -13.82% YTD return.

Currently, Coral Laboratories has a market cap of ₹133.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹498.1 & ₹217 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coral Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.08 23.15 -21.91% 24.73 -26.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.98 2.64 +12.82% 2.97 +0.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.49 0.44 +12.46% 0.5 -1.8% Total Operating Expense 16.54 17.43 -5.13% 24.34 -32.05% Operating Income 1.54 5.71 -73.1% 0.39 +298.63% Net Income Before Taxes 2.98 7.52 -60.44% 1.78 +67.45% Net Income 2.16 6 -64.08% 0.86 +151.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.19 16.81 -63.18% 2.35 +163.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹18.08Cr

