CoreWeave Rally Sputters as AI Buildout Costs Widen Losses

(Bloomberg) -- CoreWeave Inc.’s shares fell 10% after it delivered a disappointing earnings outlook, reflecting margin pressures from a rapid AI datacenter expansion.

The company posted more than a 20-fold jump in losses to $130.8 million for the June quarter, about 36% higher than the average analyst estimate. It expects third-quarter operating income of $160 million to $190 million, CoreWeave said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts had projected and some investors would have hoped for a stronger outlook given the stock’s rapid run-up since its March debut.

“We are scaling rapidly as we look to meet the unprecedented demand for AI,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Intrator said. CoreWeave is one of a new breed of so-called neocloud companies, providers of computing power tailored for artificial intelligence work.

The Livingston, New Jersey-based company is a favorite of investors optimistic about AI growth, with its shares more than tripling since its initial public offering in March. CoreWeave is a close partner of Nvidia Corp. and counts OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. among its customers. It’s spending on acquisitions — agreeing to buy data-center operator Core Scientific Inc. for $9 billion — as well as new capacity, including a pledge last month to invest as much as $6 billion to set up a data center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The world’s largest technology firms have continued to bet big on artificial intelligence. Earlier this reporting season, Microsoft reported record capex spending, with plans to top those outlays in the current period. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. both raised their spending targets for the year, with the latter saying it aims to invest $85 billion — roughly equivalent to the market value of General Dynamics Corp. — this fiscal year.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

CoreWeave’s 2Q results showed lower-than-expected capex and above-consensus adjusted operating margin. We view this as likely so that it can address a $30 billion backlog, up roughly $4 billion sequentially.

— Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard, BI analysts

CoreWeave’s second-quarter revenue tripled to $1.21 billion, beating expectations for $1.08 billion. The company boosted its full-year revenue view to between $5.15 billion and $5.35 billion, while reiterating its capital expenditure and adjusted operating income forecasts.

Last quarter, CoreWeave’s capital expenditures were $2.9 billion, $1 billion higher than in the first quarter. Third-quarter capex will be $2.9 billion to $3.4 billion. The company says it’s on track to deliver 900 megawatts of active power by the end of the year.

CoreWeave said it finished the June quarter with a revenue backlog of $30.1 billion. That figure has doubled year-to-date, Chief Financial Officer Nitin Agrawal said during the call. Much of the demand is coming from customers using — rather than training — AI models. “We have seen a massive increase in our workloads that are being used for inference,” Intrator said.

