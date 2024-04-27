Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.95% YOY

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.95% YOY

Livemint

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 28.55% YoY & profit decreased by 34.95% YoY

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : Coromandel International declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 34.95% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.39% and the profit decreased by 30.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.63% q-o-q & decreased by 41.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 34.88% Y-o-Y.

Coromandel International has delivered -0.71% return in the last 1 week, 3.59% return in last 6 months and -11.16% YTD return.

Currently the Coromandel International has a market cap of 32740.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1271.55 & 908.1 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Coromandel International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3912.725464.15-28.39%5475.82-28.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total419.71490.72-14.47%416.41+0.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.9863.53-0.87%44.57+41.31%
Total Operating Expense3702.685169.84-28.38%5117.16-27.64%
Operating Income210.04294.31-28.63%358.66-41.44%
Net Income Before Taxes221.7305.75-27.49%336.52-34.12%
Net Income160.31230.98-30.6%246.44-34.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.457.83-30.4%8.37-34.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹160.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3912.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.