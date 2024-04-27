Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.95% YOY

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : Coromandel International declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 34.95% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.39% and the profit decreased by 30.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.63% q-o-q & decreased by 41.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 34.88% Y-o-Y.
Coromandel International has delivered -0.71% return in the last 1 week, 3.59% return in last 6 months and -11.16% YTD return.
Currently the Coromandel International has a market cap of ₹32740.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1271.55 & ₹908.1 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Coromandel International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3912.72
|5464.15
|-28.39%
|5475.82
|-28.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|419.71
|490.72
|-14.47%
|416.41
|+0.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.98
|63.53
|-0.87%
|44.57
|+41.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|3702.68
|5169.84
|-28.38%
|5117.16
|-27.64%
|Operating Income
|210.04
|294.31
|-28.63%
|358.66
|-41.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|221.7
|305.75
|-27.49%
|336.52
|-34.12%
|Net Income
|160.31
|230.98
|-30.6%
|246.44
|-34.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.45
|7.83
|-30.4%
|8.37
|-34.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹160.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3912.72Cr
