Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.95% YOY

Coromandel International Q4 Results Live : Coromandel International declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 34.95% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.39% and the profit decreased by 30.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.63% q-o-q & decreased by 41.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 34.88% Y-o-Y.

Coromandel International has delivered -0.71% return in the last 1 week, 3.59% return in last 6 months and -11.16% YTD return.

Currently the Coromandel International has a market cap of ₹32740.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1271.55 & ₹908.1 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Coromandel International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3912.72 5464.15 -28.39% 5475.82 -28.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 419.71 490.72 -14.47% 416.41 +0.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.98 63.53 -0.87% 44.57 +41.31% Total Operating Expense 3702.68 5169.84 -28.38% 5117.16 -27.64% Operating Income 210.04 294.31 -28.63% 358.66 -41.44% Net Income Before Taxes 221.7 305.75 -27.49% 336.52 -34.12% Net Income 160.31 230.98 -30.6% 246.44 -34.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.45 7.83 -30.4% 8.37 -34.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹160.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3912.72Cr

