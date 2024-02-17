Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.06% YoY

Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.06% YoY

Livemint

Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.14% YoY & profit increased by 116.06% YoY

Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cosco India, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has witnessed a growth of 3.14% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit has surged by an impressive 116.06% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined slightly by 1.36%. However, the profit has seen a substantial increase of 75.1%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a slight increase of 0.26% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the SG&A expenses have risen by 4.9%.

The operating income of Cosco India has experienced a significant growth of 17.35% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the operating income has increased by 34.4%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at 2.77, showing a remarkable increase of 116.41% YoY.

In terms of returns, Cosco India has delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last 1 week. However, the company has performed well in the longer term, with a return of 27.93% in the last 6 months and 17.27% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, Cosco India has a market capitalization of 111.31 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are 310 and 145 respectively.

Cosco India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.6741.24-1.36%39.44+3.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.055.04+0.26%4.82+4.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.620.63-1.77%0.49+26.39%
Total Operating Expense38.3239.23-2.32%37.68+1.68%
Operating Income2.352.01+17.35%1.75+34.4%
Net Income Before Taxes1.11.23-10.3%0.48+127.27%
Net Income1.150.66+75.1%0.53+116.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.771.58+75.32%1.28+116.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹40.67Cr

