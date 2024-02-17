Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.06% YoY

Cosco India, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has witnessed a growth of 3.14% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit has surged by an impressive 116.06% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined slightly by 1.36%. However, the profit has seen a substantial increase of 75.1%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a slight increase of 0.26% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the SG&A expenses have risen by 4.9%.
The operating income of Cosco India has experienced a significant growth of 17.35% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the operating income has increased by 34.4%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹2.77, showing a remarkable increase of 116.41% YoY.
In terms of returns, Cosco India has delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last 1 week. However, the company has performed well in the longer term, with a return of 27.93% in the last 6 months and 17.27% year-to-date (YTD).
As of now, Cosco India has a market capitalization of ₹111.31 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹310 and ₹145 respectively.
Cosco India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.67
|41.24
|-1.36%
|39.44
|+3.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.05
|5.04
|+0.26%
|4.82
|+4.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.62
|0.63
|-1.77%
|0.49
|+26.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.32
|39.23
|-2.32%
|37.68
|+1.68%
|Operating Income
|2.35
|2.01
|+17.35%
|1.75
|+34.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.1
|1.23
|-10.3%
|0.48
|+127.27%
|Net Income
|1.15
|0.66
|+75.1%
|0.53
|+116.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.77
|1.58
|+75.32%
|1.28
|+116.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.67Cr
