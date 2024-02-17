Cosco India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.06% YoY

Cosco India, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has witnessed a growth of 3.14% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit has surged by an impressive 116.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined slightly by 1.36%. However, the profit has seen a substantial increase of 75.1%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a slight increase of 0.26% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the SG&A expenses have risen by 4.9%.

The operating income of Cosco India has experienced a significant growth of 17.35% compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the operating income has increased by 34.4%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹2.77, showing a remarkable increase of 116.41% YoY.

In terms of returns, Cosco India has delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last 1 week. However, the company has performed well in the longer term, with a return of 27.93% in the last 6 months and 17.27% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, Cosco India has a market capitalization of ₹111.31 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹310 and ₹145 respectively.

Cosco India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.67 41.24 -1.36% 39.44 +3.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.05 5.04 +0.26% 4.82 +4.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.62 0.63 -1.77% 0.49 +26.39% Total Operating Expense 38.32 39.23 -2.32% 37.68 +1.68% Operating Income 2.35 2.01 +17.35% 1.75 +34.4% Net Income Before Taxes 1.1 1.23 -10.3% 0.48 +127.27% Net Income 1.15 0.66 +75.1% 0.53 +116.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.77 1.58 +75.32% 1.28 +116.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹40.67Cr

