Cosyn Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 10.28% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Cosyn Q1 Results Live : Cosyn declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit came at 0.04cr.

It is noteworthy that Cosyn had declared a loss of 1.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.58% q-o-q & increased by 107.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q1 which increased by 103.27% Y-o-Y.

Cosyn has delivered -5.97% return in the last 1 week, 10.42% return in the last 6 months, and 11.19% YTD return.

Currently, Cosyn has a market cap of 30.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 52.7 & 26.51 respectively.

Cosyn Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.434.8-28.59%3.11+10.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.682.69-0.52%2.6+3.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.2-33.33%0.19-31.48%
Total Operating Expense3.343.84-13.15%4.29-22.14%
Operating Income0.090.96-90.58%-1.18+107.65%
Net Income Before Taxes0.050.95-94.99%-1.14+104.18%
Net Income0.040.82-95.64%-1.15+103.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.051.09-95.41%-1.53+103.27%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
