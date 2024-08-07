Cosyn Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 10.28% YoY

Cosyn Q1 Results Live : Cosyn declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr.
It is noteworthy that Cosyn had declared a loss of ₹1.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 90.58% q-o-q & increased by 107.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q1 which increased by 103.27% Y-o-Y.
Cosyn has delivered -5.97% return in the last 1 week, 10.42% return in the last 6 months, and 11.19% YTD return.
Currently, Cosyn has a market cap of ₹30.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹52.7 & ₹26.51 respectively.
Cosyn Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.43
|4.8
|-28.59%
|3.11
|+10.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.68
|2.69
|-0.52%
|2.6
|+3.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.2
|-33.33%
|0.19
|-31.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.34
|3.84
|-13.15%
|4.29
|-22.14%
|Operating Income
|0.09
|0.96
|-90.58%
|-1.18
|+107.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.05
|0.95
|-94.99%
|-1.14
|+104.18%
|Net Income
|0.04
|0.82
|-95.64%
|-1.15
|+103.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|1.09
|-95.41%
|-1.53
|+103.27%
