Cosyn Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 10.28% YoY

Cosyn Q1 Results Live : Cosyn declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr.

It is noteworthy that Cosyn had declared a loss of ₹1.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.58% q-o-q & increased by 107.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q1 which increased by 103.27% Y-o-Y.

Cosyn has delivered -5.97% return in the last 1 week, 10.42% return in the last 6 months, and 11.19% YTD return.

Currently, Cosyn has a market cap of ₹30.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹52.7 & ₹26.51 respectively.

Cosyn Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.43 4.8 -28.59% 3.11 +10.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.68 2.69 -0.52% 2.6 +3.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.2 -33.33% 0.19 -31.48% Total Operating Expense 3.34 3.84 -13.15% 4.29 -22.14% Operating Income 0.09 0.96 -90.58% -1.18 +107.65% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 0.95 -94.99% -1.14 +104.18% Net Income 0.04 0.82 -95.64% -1.15 +103.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 1.09 -95.41% -1.53 +103.27%