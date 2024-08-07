Cosyn Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 10.28% YoY

Cosyn Q1 results : Revenue increased by 10.28% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.04Cr

Cosyn Q1 Results Live : Cosyn declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.28% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Cosyn had declared a loss of ₹1.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.58% q-o-q & increased by 107.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q1 which increased by 103.27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cosyn has delivered -5.97% return in the last 1 week, 10.42% return in the last 6 months, and 11.19% YTD return.

Currently, Cosyn has a market cap of ₹30.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹52.7 & ₹26.51 respectively.

Cosyn Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.43 4.8 -28.59% 3.11 +10.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.68 2.69 -0.52% 2.6 +3.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.2 -33.33% 0.19 -31.48% Total Operating Expense 3.34 3.84 -13.15% 4.29 -22.14% Operating Income 0.09 0.96 -90.58% -1.18 +107.65% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 0.95 -94.99% -1.14 +104.18% Net Income 0.04 0.82 -95.64% -1.15 +103.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 1.09 -95.41% -1.53 +103.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}