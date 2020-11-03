Covid-19 effect: PVR posts net loss of 184 crore

"Pursuant to the MHA guidelines, several state governments have permitted cinemas to restart operations, whereas permission from few state governments are still awaited. We have undertaken various cost saving initiatives to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the business, which inter alia includes reduction in employee costs by temporary salary cuts and headcount reduction, seeking waivers of rental and maintenance charges during lockdown from our landlords and significant reduction in all other overhead expenses during the period of lockdown. With these actions, management has been able to bring down the cash burn significantly during the lockdown period. The Group believes that this pandemic is not likely to impact the recoverability of the carrying value of its assets. The Group is closely monitoring the developments and possible effects that may result from the present pandemic on its financial condition, liquidity and operations and working to minimize the impact of this unprecedented situation," the company said in an exchange filing.