Covid-19 impact: Avenue Supermarts Q2 consolidated net falls 38% to 199 cr

"The progress of the pandemic and its impact on consumer spending during the festival period will determine our financial performance for the next quarter. While large suppliers and FMCG business is trending better on sales as well as supplies, supply chains and manufacturing in the non FMCG SME sector will take some time to get back to pre-Covid levels. Longer lead times, a slower response to immediate demand and the biggest festivals so close on the anvil would be more complicated for the non FMCG SME sector. We are providing all necessary support and it’s a matter of time to get all back on schedule. We are glad to state that conversations are now moving from lack of demand to shortage of supplies in these categories," the company said in its stock exchange filing.