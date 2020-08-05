Home >Companies >Company Results >Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of 71 cr in Q1
Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of 71 cr in Q1

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to 549 cr

Realty major DLF on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss of 71 crore in the June quarter as against net profit of 415 crore a year ago.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to 549 crore as against 1,331 crore in June 2019.

On Wednesday, DLF's scrip on BSE closed 0.07% lower at 142.40.

