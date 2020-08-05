Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of 71 cr in Q1

Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of ₹71 cr in Q11 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to ₹549 cr
Realty major DLF on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss of ₹71 crore in the June quarter as against net profit of ₹415 crore a year ago.
Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to ₹549 crore as against ₹1,331 crore in June 2019.
On Wednesday, DLF's scrip on BSE closed 0.07% lower at ₹142.40.
