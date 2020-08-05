Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of 71 cr in Q1
(Photo: Mint)

Covid-19 impact: DLF reports net loss of 71 cr in Q1

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to 549 cr

Realty major DLF on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss of 71 crore in the June quarter as against net profit of 415 crore a year ago.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 59% to 549 crore as against 1,331 crore in June 2019.

On Wednesday, DLF's scrip on BSE closed 0.07% lower at 142.40.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated