Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp Q4 net declines 15% to 621 cr

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Tuesday reported a 15% decrease in standalone net profit at ₹621 crore, for the quarter ending 31 March, as a result of a significant decline in retail sales in March due to Covid -19.

The net profit of the company during the corresponding quarter stood at ₹730.32 crore.

The company also had to reduce production during the first two months of the quarter as a result of shortage of supply of components from China.

Net sales during the period decreased by 21% to ₹6,238.39 crore as a consequence of 25.71% decrease in vehicle sales during the period to 13.23 lakh units.

However, the company managed to beat the Bloomberg estimate for net profit pegged at ₹569.20 and net revenue at ₹6129.7 crore.

At an operating level, the company’s operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 38.28% to ₹659.88 crore, when compared to ₹1,069.32 crore in the corresponding period. The operating margins during the period also contracted by 299 basis points to 10.57% as compared to 13.56% in the year ago period.

The New Delhi-based company had to absorb significant losses due to the unsold stock of BS-IV vehicle at dealerships which couldn’t be sold due to the lockdown imposed from late March. Hero also decided to compensate all its dealers who had significant stocks and bought back the inventory from dealers based in the National Capital Region.

Acording to Pawan Munjal, chairman and managing director, Hero MotoCorp, while the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed several timelines, Hero has successfully navigated through the unprecedented times with business continuity. As the company now tries to rapidly scale-up operations post the lockdown, it will be critical that the industry receives support from all quarter, he said.

“FY20 was a challenging year for the auto industry globally, and yet we at Hero MotoCorp had some positive takeaways from the year. Be it strengthening our presence in the premium motorcycle and scooter segments or swiftly transforming to the BS-VI emission norms, our teams ensured that we continue to strengthen the brand core in a sluggish market," added Munjal.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the union government and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Hero MotoCorp delivered disappointing performance in 4QFY20 primarily on margins front, mainly due to Covid-19 led nation wide lock down towards the end of the quarter. We believe that social distancing and a better placed rural economy would help the two wheeler industry and Hero MotoCorp going forward. However near term pressure on business and company's profitability is inevitable in this pandemic situation. BS-VI price hike and liquidity issues are additional challenges for the industry at the moment," said Mitul Shah, vice-president, research, Reliance Securities.

The New Delhi-based vehicle manufacturer started production at its Haryana- and Uttrakhand-based factories on 4 May.

The maker of Passion and Splendor motorcycles had a rough FY20 due to contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms. The virus outbreak added to the misery of vehicle manufacturers, with retail sales crashing in March as customers almost stopped purchases.

For entire FY20, the subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp reported a 7.32% increase in net profit to ₹3,633 crore, but revenues during the year declined by 14.3% to ₹28,836 crore.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.2% lower at ₹2,379.50

