Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp Q4 net declines 15% to 621 cr

"Hero MotoCorp delivered disappointing performance in 4QFY20 primarily on margins front, mainly due to Covid-19 led nation wide lock down towards the end of the quarter. We believe that social distancing and a better placed rural economy would help the two wheeler industry and Hero MotoCorp going forward. However near term pressure on business and company's profitability is inevitable in this pandemic situation. BS-VI price hike and liquidity issues are additional challenges for the industry at the moment," said Mitul Shah, vice-president, research, Reliance Securities.