Home >Companies >Company Results >Covid-19 impact: Maruti Suzuki reports net loss of 249 cr in Q1
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Covid-19 impact: Maruti Suzuki reports net loss of 249 cr in Q1

1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

This is the carmaker's first quarterly loss in over a decade

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported its first quarterly loss in more than a decade in the June quarter.

The company reported net loss of 249 crore as against net profit of 1,435 crore in the year-ago period.

In its regulatory filing the company said the June quarter was an "unprecedented" one because "the production in the whole quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks’ of regular working".

"Owing to the global pandemic of COVID-19, it was an unprecedented quarter in the company’s history wherein a large part of the quarter had zero production and zero sales in compliance with a lockdown stipulated by the government. Production and sales started in a very small way in the month of May. The company’s first priority was the health, safety and wellbeing of all employees and associates across the value chain including its customers. Hence with carefully designed safety protocols, which went far beyond compliance levels, the production in the whole quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks’ of regular working. The results have to be viewed in this context," the company said.

The company sold a total of 76,599 vehicles during the quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 67,027 units. Exports were at 9,572 units.

At 2:25 pm on Wednesday the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2.2% lower at 6,142.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated