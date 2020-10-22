Covid-19 impact: SBI Cards stock plunges 7% as Q2 net slips 46% to 206 cr

"Thereafter, as per RBI circular dated August 6, 2020 with regard to resolution framework on COVID19 related stress and as per Board approved policy, Company has allowed one time resolution to eligible customers by offering them an option of converting credit card dues into EMls of upto 24 months. As of September 30, 2020, company has converted balance of ₹2,108.03 lakh into EMI under this scheme and is carrying 10% provision against such balance as per extant RBI circular. The Company also holds additional provision as management overlay as at September 30, 2020 against the potential impact of COVID -19 based on the information available at this point in time," the company said.