NEW DELHI: Unilever Plc on Thursday withdrew its growth and margin outlook for 2020. The consumer giant said the covid-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc across economies, shifted demand patterns, and brought to halt out-of-home consumption of its brands.

“We will continue to adapt throughout this crisis. However, the unknown severity and duration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that may be adopted in each country mean that we cannot reliably assess the impact across our markets and our business. We are therefore withdrawing our previous growth and margin outlook for 2020," Alan Jope, chief executive officer, Unilever, said in the company’s first quarter statement.

The maker of Dove shampoo and Surf Excel detergent said underlying sales growth in developed markets in the first quarter stood at 2.8%, while in emerging markets sales growth declined 1.8%.

Turnover increased 0.2% including a positive impact of 0.6% from acquisitions net of disposals and negative impact of 0.4% from currency. Overall, underlying sales were flat with volume growth of 0.2% and negative price of 0.2%, the company said.

Jope said globally “demand patterns are changing". While sales of hygiene and in-home food products have been on an upswing with households stocking up in advance, others such as its ice-cream, and foods business have taken a hit.

“As the crisis hits countries around the world, we see upswings in sales of hygiene and in- home food products, combined with some house hold stocking, and near cessation of out of home consumption which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business," Jope added.

We are adapting to new demand patterns and are preparing for lasting changes in consumer behaviour, in each country, as we move out of the crisis and into recovery.