Covid impact: Indian Hotels posts net loss of 119 cr in Dec quarter

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹119 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. It has posted a net profit of ₹203 crore in the year-ago period. The company made an exceptional gain of ₹28 crore as against loss of ₹1.2 crore year-on-year, it said in a regulatory filing.

The quarter-on-quarter net loss of the hospitality industry, which is a promoter of Taj group of hotels, narrowed from ₹203 crore in the September-quarter.

The consolidated revenue was down 59.2% at ₹559.9 crore as against ₹1,372.7 crore in December 2019.

The company also posted EBITDA loss at ₹16.7 crore as against EBITDA of ₹425.7 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, IHCL stated that the company has assessed the possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the standalone interim financial results, including but not limited to its assessment of liquidity and going concern assumption, recoverable values of its financial and non-financial assets and impact on revenues and costs.

It also stated that it expects to recover the carrying amount of these assets.

"The impact of Covid-19 may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these standalone interim financial results and the Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. The business has been impacted during the period on account of COVID-19," the hospitality industry further stated.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, IHCL said that it witnessed softer revenues due to the lockdown imposed during the first six months of the year and a significant number of the Company’s hotels had to be shut down. "With the unlocking of restrictions, all the Company’s hotels have been opened and business is expected to gradually improve across all hotels," it said.

During the current quarter, it has witnessed some signs of recovery of demand, especially in leisure destinations as compared to the previous quarter. "The Management is confident of securing additional financing, as required for the next 12 months to enable the Company to meet its debts and obligations as they fall due. Accordingly, the financial results of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis," it said.

On Wednesday, Indian Hotels Company'sscrip on BSE closed 0.41% lower at ₹122.85 a piece.









