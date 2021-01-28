Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Covid-19 impact: IRCTC Q3 net profit plunges 62% to 78 cr
On Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1.37% higher at 1,458

Covid-19 impact: IRCTC Q3 net profit plunges 62% to 78 cr

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Revenue from operations fell 69% to 224 cr

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, on Thursday reported 62% decline in net profit at 78 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020 as coronavirus kept most of the national transporter's operations shut. It was 206 crore in the year-ago period.

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, on Thursday reported 62% decline in net profit at 78 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020 as coronavirus kept most of the national transporter's operations shut. It was 206 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell 69% to 224 crore from 716 crore in December 2019.

Revenue from operations fell 69% to 224 crore from 716 crore in December 2019.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1.37% higher at 1,458.

