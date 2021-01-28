Covid-19 impact: IRCTC Q3 net profit plunges 62% to 78 cr

Covid-19 impact: IRCTC Q3 net profit plunges 62% to ₹78 cr1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Revenue from operations fell 69% to ₹224 cr
IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, on Thursday reported 62% decline in net profit at ₹78 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020 as coronavirus kept most of the national transporter's operations shut. It was ₹206 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations fell 69% to ₹224 crore from ₹716 crore in December 2019.
On Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1.37% higher at ₹1,458.
