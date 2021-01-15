Covid-19 impact: PVR reports net loss of 49 cr in Q3

Covid-19 impact: PVR reports net loss of ₹49 cr in Q31 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 02:47 PM IST
The multiplex chain reported net profit of ₹36 cr in Q3FY20
With coronavirus impact continuing to linger, multiplex chain PVR Ltd on Friday reported net loss of ₹49 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020 as against net profit of ₹36 crore a year ago.
However, the company's December quarter results have been encouraging considering the net loss narrowed when compared to net loss of ₹184 crore in September quarter.
At 2:45 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 2% higher at ₹1,467.35.
Revenue from operations declined 95% to ₹45.4 crore as compared to ₹916 crore in year-ago period.
