Home >Companies >Company Results >Covid-19 impact: PVR reports net loss of 49 cr in Q3
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Covid-19 impact: PVR reports net loss of 49 cr in Q3

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The multiplex chain reported net profit of 36 cr in Q3FY20

With coronavirus impact continuing to linger, multiplex chain PVR Ltd on Friday reported net loss of 49 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020 as against net profit of 36 crore a year ago.

With coronavirus impact continuing to linger, multiplex chain PVR Ltd on Friday reported net loss of 49 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020 as against net profit of 36 crore a year ago.

However, the company's December quarter results have been encouraging considering the net loss narrowed when compared to net loss of 184 crore in September quarter.

However, the company's December quarter results have been encouraging considering the net loss narrowed when compared to net loss of 184 crore in September quarter.

At 2:45 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 2% higher at 1,467.35.

Revenue from operations declined 95% to 45.4 crore as compared to 916 crore in year-ago period.

