Covid’s second wave may keep RIL’s Q1 earnings under pressure

"We estimate the retail revenues to be up 10% year-on-year though down 26% quarter-on-quarter. With declining revenue, we also expect Ebitda margin to be down quarter on quarter to 7.5% leading to Ebitda down 28% quarter-on-quarter. We expect the bounce back from this business also sharp as lockdowns ease going into the second quarter," said BofA Global Research in a report dated 7 July.