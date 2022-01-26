CPSEs under coal ministry log 28% growth in capex in FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As compared to last year achievement of Rs9,822.28 crore for period up to Dec, 2020, coal ministry CPSE’s have done capex of Rs12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid struck economy
NEW DELHI :
The central public sector enterprises (CPSE) under the Ministry of Coal have registered a growth of 28.33% in capital expenditure at ₹12,605.75 so far in the current financial year.
During the April-December period of FY21, these state-run companies had recorded a capital expenditure of ₹9,822.28 crore, said statement from the ministry.
"As compared to last year achievement of ₹9,822.28 crore for period up to December, 2020, Coal Ministry CPSE’s have done capex of ₹12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid struck economy. This capex achievement is also 75% of coal ministry’s annual target," it said.
Companies under the coal ministry include the mining major Coal India Ltd, Tamil Nadu-based Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, a joint undertaking of the government of India and the government of Andhra Pradesh.
Coal India has eight subsidiaries -- Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI).
Increase in capital expenditure by the departments and enterprises under the aegis of several ministries, has been a major focus of the finance ministry.
Earlier this month, the power ministry had reported that the capital expenditure by departments and enterprises under it has grown 47% during April-December FY22 at ₹40,395.34 crore.
