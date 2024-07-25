Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.58% YOY

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : Craftsman Automation declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.94% & the profit decreased by 28.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit decreased by 14.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 10.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.26% q-o-q & decreased by 14.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.29 for Q1 which decreased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

Craftsman Automation has delivered -0.52% return in the last 1 week, 11.19% return in the last 6 months and -1.72% YTD return.

Currently, Craftsman Automation has a market cap of ₹12675.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5840 & ₹3782.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Craftsman Automation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1151.19 1105.34 +4.15% 1037.63 +10.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 73.83 72.95 +1.21% 66.97 +10.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.49 72.29 +0.28% 68.29 +6.15% Total Operating Expense 1026.35 970.73 +5.73% 891.69 +15.1% Operating Income 124.84 134.61 -7.26% 145.94 -14.46% Net Income Before Taxes 80.71 93.82 -13.97% 107.45 -24.89% Net Income 53.19 62.33 -14.66% 74.48 -28.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.29 29.04 -6.04% 36.11 -24.43%