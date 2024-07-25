Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.58% YOY

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : Craftsman Automation declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.94% & the profit decreased by 28.58% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit decreased by 14.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 10.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.26% q-o-q & decreased by 14.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.29 for Q1 which decreased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.
Craftsman Automation has delivered -0.52% return in the last 1 week, 11.19% return in the last 6 months and -1.72% YTD return.
Currently, Craftsman Automation has a market cap of ₹12675.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5840 & ₹3782.05 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Craftsman Automation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1151.19
|1105.34
|+4.15%
|1037.63
|+10.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|73.83
|72.95
|+1.21%
|66.97
|+10.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.49
|72.29
|+0.28%
|68.29
|+6.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|1026.35
|970.73
|+5.73%
|891.69
|+15.1%
|Operating Income
|124.84
|134.61
|-7.26%
|145.94
|-14.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.71
|93.82
|-13.97%
|107.45
|-24.89%
|Net Income
|53.19
|62.33
|-14.66%
|74.48
|-28.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.29
|29.04
|-6.04%
|36.11
|-24.43%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess