Next Story
Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.58% YOY

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.58% YOY

Livemint

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.94% YoY & profit decreased by 28.58% YoY

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live

Craftsman Automation Q1 Results Live : Craftsman Automation declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.94% & the profit decreased by 28.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit decreased by 14.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 10.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.26% q-o-q & decreased by 14.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.29 for Q1 which decreased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

Craftsman Automation has delivered -0.52% return in the last 1 week, 11.19% return in the last 6 months and -1.72% YTD return.

Currently, Craftsman Automation has a market cap of 12675.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5840 & 3782.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Craftsman Automation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1151.191105.34+4.15%1037.63+10.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73.8372.95+1.21%66.97+10.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.4972.29+0.28%68.29+6.15%
Total Operating Expense1026.35970.73+5.73%891.69+15.1%
Operating Income124.84134.61-7.26%145.94-14.46%
Net Income Before Taxes80.7193.82-13.97%107.45-24.89%
Net Income53.1962.33-14.66%74.48-28.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.2929.04-6.04%36.11-24.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1151.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

