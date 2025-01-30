Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025:Craftsman Automation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 39.51% compared to the previous year, totaling ₹1576.09 crore. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, falling by 82.32% year-over-year to ₹12.93 crore. This decline is further exacerbated when compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 29.83% but profit decreased by 79.04%.

The company's financial health has been impacted by rising operational costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged by 60.27% quarter-over-quarter and 74.79% year-over-year, contributing to the downturn in profitability. The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, down by 30.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 46.14% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹7.98, a sharp decline of 77.21% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors have shown concern as Craftsman Automation has delivered a -5.71% return in the last week, -22.98% return over the past six months, and -20.06% year-to-date.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Craftsman Automation holds a market capitalization of ₹10269.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7121.25 and a low of ₹3782.05. Currently, out of five analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating mixed sentiments about the future performance of the stock.

Craftsman Automation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1576.09 1213.95 +29.83% 1129.7 +39.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 133.38 83.22 +60.27% 76.31 +74.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 103.48 76.15 +35.89% 70.28 +47.24% Total Operating Expense 1495.35 1097.32 +36.27% 979.78 +52.62% Operating Income 80.74 116.63 -30.77% 149.92 -46.14% Net Income Before Taxes 31.26 82.15 -61.95% 109.37 -71.42% Net Income 12.93 61.69 -79.04% 73.12 -82.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.98 27.1 -70.55% 35.01 -77.21%