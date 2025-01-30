Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 82.32% YOY, profit at ₹12.93 crore and revenue at ₹1576.09 crore

Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 39.51% YoY & profit decreased by 82.32% YoY, profit at 12.93 crore and revenue at 1576.09 crore

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025:Craftsman Automation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 39.51% compared to the previous year, totaling 1576.09 crore. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, falling by 82.32% year-over-year to 12.93 crore. This decline is further exacerbated when compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 29.83% but profit decreased by 79.04%.

The company's financial health has been impacted by rising operational costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged by 60.27% quarter-over-quarter and 74.79% year-over-year, contributing to the downturn in profitability. The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, down by 30.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 46.14% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 7.98, a sharp decline of 77.21% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors have shown concern as Craftsman Automation has delivered a -5.71% return in the last week, -22.98% return over the past six months, and -20.06% year-to-date.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Craftsman Automation holds a market capitalization of 10269.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 7121.25 and a low of 3782.05. Currently, out of five analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating mixed sentiments about the future performance of the stock.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Craftsman Automation market stats.

Craftsman Automation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1576.091213.95+29.83%1129.7+39.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total133.3883.22+60.27%76.31+74.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization103.4876.15+35.89%70.28+47.24%
Total Operating Expense1495.351097.32+36.27%979.78+52.62%
Operating Income80.74116.63-30.77%149.92-46.14%
Net Income Before Taxes31.2682.15-61.95%109.37-71.42%
Net Income12.9361.69-79.04%73.12-82.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.9827.1-70.55%35.01-77.21%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCraftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 82.32% YOY, profit at ₹12.93 crore and revenue at ₹1576.09 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.93Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1576.09Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts