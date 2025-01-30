Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 82.32% YOY, profit at ₹12.93 crore and revenue at ₹1576.09 crore

Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025:Craftsman Automation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 39.51% compared to the previous year, totaling ₹1576.09 crore. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, falling by 82.32% year-over-year to ₹12.93 crore. This decline is further exacerbated when compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 29.83% but profit decreased by 79.04%.
The company's financial health has been impacted by rising operational costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged by 60.27% quarter-over-quarter and 74.79% year-over-year, contributing to the downturn in profitability. The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, down by 30.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 46.14% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹7.98, a sharp decline of 77.21% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors have shown concern as Craftsman Automation has delivered a -5.71% return in the last week, -22.98% return over the past six months, and -20.06% year-to-date.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, Craftsman Automation holds a market capitalization of ₹10269.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7121.25 and a low of ₹3782.05. Currently, out of five analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating mixed sentiments about the future performance of the stock.
Craftsman Automation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1576.09
|1213.95
|+29.83%
|1129.7
|+39.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|133.38
|83.22
|+60.27%
|76.31
|+74.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|103.48
|76.15
|+35.89%
|70.28
|+47.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1495.35
|1097.32
|+36.27%
|979.78
|+52.62%
|Operating Income
|80.74
|116.63
|-30.77%
|149.92
|-46.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.26
|82.15
|-61.95%
|109.37
|-71.42%
|Net Income
|12.93
|61.69
|-79.04%
|73.12
|-82.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.98
|27.1
|-70.55%
|35.01
|-77.21%
