Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 82.32% YOY, profit at ₹12.93 crore and revenue at ₹1576.09 crore

Craftsman Automation Q3 Results 2025:Craftsman Automation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 39.51% compared to the previous year, totaling ₹1576.09 crore. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, falling by 82.32% year-over-year to ₹12.93 crore. This decline is further exacerbated when compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 29.83% but profit decreased by 79.04%.

The company's financial health has been impacted by rising operational costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged by 60.27% quarter-over-quarter and 74.79% year-over-year, contributing to the downturn in profitability. The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, down by 30.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 46.14% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹7.98, a sharp decline of 77.21% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors have shown concern as Craftsman Automation has delivered a -5.71% return in the last week, -22.98% return over the past six months, and -20.06% year-to-date.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Craftsman Automation holds a market capitalization of ₹10269.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7121.25 and a low of ₹3782.05. Currently, out of five analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating mixed sentiments about the future performance of the stock.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Craftsman Automation market stats.

Craftsman Automation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1576.09 1213.95 +29.83% 1129.7 +39.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 133.38 83.22 +60.27% 76.31 +74.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 103.48 76.15 +35.89% 70.28 +47.24% Total Operating Expense 1495.35 1097.32 +36.27% 979.78 +52.62% Operating Income 80.74 116.63 -30.77% 149.92 -46.14% Net Income Before Taxes 31.26 82.15 -61.95% 109.37 -71.42% Net Income 12.93 61.69 -79.04% 73.12 -82.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.98 27.1 -70.55% 35.01 -77.21%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.