Credent Global Finance Q1 results : loss at ₹9.62Cr, Revenue increased by 82.46% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Credent Global Finance Q1 Results Live : Credent Global Finance declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by a remarkable 82.46% year-over-year, with revenue showing a significant uptick as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, the company reported a net loss of 9.62 crore for the quarter. This is a stark contrast to the same quarter last year when the company had declared a profit of 0.37 crore.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the revenue grew by 5.58%, indicating a steady upward trend in the company's sales. Despite the revenue growth, the financial performance took a hit due to increased costs and other operational challenges.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 1.26% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, these expenses increased by 10.55% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to scale up operations and possibly invest in new projects.

The operating income took a severe hit, declining by 737.44% quarter-over-quarter and plummeting by a staggering 2861.8% year-over-year. This significant drop in operating income highlights the challenges Credent Global Finance faced during the quarter in managing its operational efficiency and cost structure.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -9.74, which is a sharp decrease of 1944.26% year-over-year. This negative EPS underscores the financial difficulties the company is currently navigating.

Overall, while Credent Global Finance has shown robust revenue growth, the bottom line has been adversely affected, leading to a net loss for the quarter. The company will need to focus on improving operational efficiencies and cost management to return to profitability in the coming quarters.

Credent Global Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.874.62+5.58%2.67+82.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.80.82-1.26%0.73+10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.40.28+41%0.24+67.41%
Total Operating Expense15.292.98+412.31%2.29+566.18%
Operating Income-10.411.63-737.44%0.38-2861.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.390.88-1280.23%0.51-2141.91%
Net Income-9.622.43-495.83%0.37-2685.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS-9.743.13-411.48%0.53-1944.26%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
