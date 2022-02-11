Credit Suisse Group AG capped a turbulent year with a net loss of more than $2 billion in the fourth quarter and said 2022 would be a year of transition for repairing its balance sheet and reputation.

The lender attributed the loss Thursday mostly to legal and impairment charges that it had warned were coming.

The bank’s moves to make its business safer and a broader slowdown in borrowing and investing activity among clients pushed net revenue down 12% for the quarter year on year. It said January had been weaker than a year earlier.

Credit Suisse has been reeling since twin disasters struck in March 2021 with the collapse of key clients Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. Former Chairman António Horta-Osório had to resign in January for breaking coronavirus rules in England and Switzerland, after vowing to make the bank less risky and improve its culture.

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein on Thursday said the risk-reduction efforts caused the fourth-quarter revenue fall, but laid the foundation “for a very disciplined and slow growth" in the first three months of this year and beyond.

Investors have so far been skeptical about the turnaround story. Credit Suisse shares fell almost 5% on Thursday and are down for the year. Most large bank stocks have risen this year on the prospect that rising interest rates would make it easier to earn money from bread-and-butter lending businesses.

Credit Suisse’s main rival, UBS Group AG, reported bumper results earlier this month, with promises for substantial payouts to shareholders in the years ahead.

Mr. Gottstein said a bank-commissioned report into $10 billion in investment funds Credit Suisse ran with Greensill has been shared with Switzerland’s regulator but won’t be published because of fund investor lawsuits. Credit Suisse had to freeze the investment funds when Greensill, a financing company for corporate supply chains, went bankrupt. The bank is still trying to recover around $2.8 billion.

Credit Suisse combines a Wall Street investment bank with a wealth-management business that caters to the global rich. After last year’s disasters, the bank renewed its focus on the steadier wealth-management side of the operations.

Wealth management-related revenue rose slightly in the quarter and the full year. The bank’s chief financial officer, David Mathers, said some clients reduced balances and transacted less, making for a mixed geographic performance. Credit Suisse is in the process of folding wealth management into a single division. Lower revenue in the international wealth unit was offset by gains elsewhere.

Credit Suisse said net revenue fell in its investment bank, by around 31%, from pulling back on risk and exiting prime services, the unit that lent to Archegos. It said its bonus pool is 32% lower than in 2020 to reflect the difficult year.

The investment bank had a $2.1 billion pretax loss in the fourth quarter. It took a 1.6 billion Swiss franc goodwill impairment charge for another write-down of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, the U.S. brokerage it bought two decades ago for $11.5 billion. It took a 3.8 billion Swiss franc charge in 2016. Credit Suisse had flagged the new charge in November.

Profits across Wall Street fell last quarter. Banks had fared well during the pandemic, propelled by deal making and market volatility that fueled trading activity. Credit Suisse rode that wave, then lost more than $5 billion from the Archegos default in March 2021.

