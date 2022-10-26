CreditAccess Grameen posts highest-ever quarterly profit growth at 195%

The MD and CEO said, "We are extremely happy to announce that the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) supported us with a $35 million ESG (environmental, social, and governance)-linked loan for up to seven years, first of its kind direct lending to an Indian MFI. Overall, in the past six months, we received sanctions of around $195 million, aiding our strategy of diversifying liability profile. Today, we have strong visibility on foreign sourcing, backed by 38% share in undrawn sanctions and 19% share in sanctions in the pipeline."