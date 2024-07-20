Creditaccess Grameen Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 14.12% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q1 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue saw a significant increase of 29.01% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit also rose by 14.12% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Creditaccess Grameen witnessed a growth in revenue by 3.97% and a slight increase in profit by 0.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.09% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but surged by 24.52% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income demonstrated positive growth, with a 3.2% increase QoQ and a 21.45% rise YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹32.92, marking a substantial increase of 29.81% YoY.

Creditaccess Grameen's stock performance in the market showed a 3.43% return in the last week, while reflecting -21.32% and -18.75% returns in the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD) respectively.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20682.18 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹1796 and ₹1190.1 respectively.

Analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen have provided ratings, with 5 analysts suggesting a Buy rating and 11 analysts recommending a Strong Buy rating out of a total of 16 analysts as of 20 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy the stock, indicating positive sentiment towards Creditaccess Grameen's performance.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1490.08 1433.2 +3.97% 1155.02 +29.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 179.66 181.64 -1.09% 144.28 +24.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.35 13.75 +4.36% 12.06 +18.99% Total Operating Expense 459.4 434.49 +5.73% 306.39 +49.94% Operating Income 1030.68 998.71 +3.2% 848.63 +21.45% Net Income Before Taxes 534.74 529.46 +1% 467.37 +14.41% Net Income 397.66 397.08 +0.15% 348.46 +14.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.92 31.97 +2.99% 25.36 +29.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹397.66Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1490.08Cr

