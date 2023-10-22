Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 101.73% YOY
Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.58% YoY & profit increased by 101.73% YoY
Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.58% YoY & profit increased by 101.73% YoY
Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 54.58% & the profit increased by 101.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.16% and the profit decreased by 0.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 77.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹26.14 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62% Y-o-Y.
Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -0.07% return in the last 1 week, 39.48% return in last 6 months and 51.23% YTD return.
Currently the Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of ₹22028.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1502 & ₹834.1 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Creditaccess Grameen Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1226.16
|1155.02
|+6.16%
|793.23
|+54.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|150.05
|144.28
|+4%
|115.22
|+30.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.28
|12.06
|+1.82%
|12.82
|-4.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|345.24
|306.39
|+12.68%
|297.61
|+16%
|Operating Income
|880.92
|848.63
|+3.8%
|495.62
|+77.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|466.77
|467.37
|-0.13%
|229.01
|+103.82%
|Net Income
|347.04
|348.46
|-0.41%
|172.03
|+101.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.14
|25.36
|+3.08%
|16.14
|+62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹347.04Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1226.16Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!