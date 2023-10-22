Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 101.73% YOY

Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.58% YoY & profit increased by 101.73% YoY

Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 Results

Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 54.58% & the profit increased by 101.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.16% and the profit decreased by 0.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 77.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.14 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62% Y-o-Y.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -0.07% return in the last 1 week, 39.48% return in last 6 months and 51.23% YTD return.

Currently the Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of 22028.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1502 & 834.1 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1226.161155.02+6.16%793.23+54.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total150.05144.28+4%115.22+30.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.2812.06+1.82%12.82-4.21%
Total Operating Expense345.24306.39+12.68%297.61+16%
Operating Income880.92848.63+3.8%495.62+77.74%
Net Income Before Taxes466.77467.37-0.13%229.01+103.82%
Net Income347.04348.46-0.41%172.03+101.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.1425.36+3.08%16.14+62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹347.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1226.16Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
