Creditaccess Grameen Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 101.73% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 54.58% & the profit increased by 101.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.16% and the profit decreased by 0.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 77.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹26.14 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62% Y-o-Y.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -0.07% return in the last 1 week, 39.48% return in last 6 months and 51.23% YTD return.

Currently the Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of ₹22028.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1502 & ₹834.1 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1226.16 1155.02 +6.16% 793.23 +54.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 150.05 144.28 +4% 115.22 +30.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.28 12.06 +1.82% 12.82 -4.21% Total Operating Expense 345.24 306.39 +12.68% 297.61 +16% Operating Income 880.92 848.63 +3.8% 495.62 +77.74% Net Income Before Taxes 466.77 467.37 -0.13% 229.01 +103.82% Net Income 347.04 348.46 -0.41% 172.03 +101.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.14 25.36 +3.08% 16.14 +62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹347.04Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1226.16Cr

