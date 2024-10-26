Creditaccess Grameen Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.39% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q2 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 16.87% year-over-year. However, the company faced a significant profit decline of 46.39% compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.83%, while profit dropped by 53.21%, raising concerns among analysts and investors alike.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses increased by 1.07% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 21.01% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Operating income also took a hit, falling by 29.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 17.93% year-over-year, putting further pressure on the company's profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹30.97 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 18.45% year-over-year, which could provide some relief to shareholders amidst the broader profit decline.
Over the past week, Creditaccess Grameen has delivered a -6.07% return, with a staggering -33.44% return over the last six months and a -38.38% year-to-date return, sparking concerns about its market performance.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,687.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,796 and a low of ₹974.55, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price.
As of October 26, 2024, of the 17 analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts are recommending a Strong Buy, indicating mixed sentiment in the market.
The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, analysts see potential for recovery and growth in the future.
Creditaccess Grameen Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1433.05
|1490.08
|-3.83%
|1226.16
|+16.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.58
|179.66
|+1.07%
|150.05
|+21.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.19
|14.35
|+19.79%
|12.28
|+39.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|710.08
|459.4
|+54.57%
|345.24
|+105.68%
|Operating Income
|722.97
|1030.68
|-29.86%
|880.92
|-17.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|251.99
|534.74
|-52.88%
|466.77
|-46.01%
|Net Income
|186.06
|397.66
|-53.21%
|347.04
|-46.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.97
|32.92
|-5.94%
|26.14
|+18.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹186.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1433.05Cr
