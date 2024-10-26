Creditaccess Grameen Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.39% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q2 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 16.87% year-over-year. However, the company faced a significant profit decline of 46.39% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.83%, while profit dropped by 53.21%, raising concerns among analysts and investors alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses increased by 1.07% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 21.01% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income also took a hit, falling by 29.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 17.93% year-over-year, putting further pressure on the company's profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹30.97 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 18.45% year-over-year, which could provide some relief to shareholders amidst the broader profit decline.

Over the past week, Creditaccess Grameen has delivered a -6.07% return, with a staggering -33.44% return over the last six months and a -38.38% year-to-date return, sparking concerns about its market performance.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,687.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,796 and a low of ₹974.55, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price.

As of October 26, 2024, of the 17 analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts are recommending a Strong Buy, indicating mixed sentiment in the market.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, analysts see potential for recovery and growth in the future.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1433.05 1490.08 -3.83% 1226.16 +16.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.58 179.66 +1.07% 150.05 +21.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.19 14.35 +19.79% 12.28 +39.98% Total Operating Expense 710.08 459.4 +54.57% 345.24 +105.68% Operating Income 722.97 1030.68 -29.86% 880.92 -17.93% Net Income Before Taxes 251.99 534.74 -52.88% 466.77 -46.01% Net Income 186.06 397.66 -53.21% 347.04 -46.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.97 32.92 -5.94% 26.14 +18.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹186.06Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1433.05Cr

