Creditaccess Grameen Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹99.52Cr, Revenue increased by 7.2% YoY

Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results 2025:Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 7.2%. However, the company also faced a significant loss amounting to ₹99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of ₹353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 4.92%.

Despite the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.63% quarter-over-quarter, while there was an 18.8% year-over-year increase. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs amid fluctuating revenues.

Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results

The operating income plummeted by 54.11% compared to the previous quarter, and it decreased by 63.3% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹24.4 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 12.54% year-over-year.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered a 7.2% return over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 23.59% over the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 9.56%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹15502.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1660 and a low of ₹810.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of the 17 analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 7 have recommended a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company's future performance.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1362.56 1433.05 -4.92% 1271.1 +7.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 173.18 181.58 -4.63% 145.78 +18.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.53 17.19 -9.66% 13.06 +18.91% Total Operating Expense 1030.8 710.08 +45.17% 367.23 +180.7% Operating Income 331.76 722.97 -54.11% 903.87 -63.3% Net Income Before Taxes -128.93 251.99 -151.16% 475.57 -127.11% Net Income -99.52 186.06 -153.49% 353.34 -128.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.4 30.97 -21.21% 27.9 -12.54%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

