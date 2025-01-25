Creditaccess Grameen Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹99.52Cr, Revenue increased by 7.2% YoY

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results 2025:Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 7.2%. However, the company also faced a significant loss amounting to 99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of 353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 4.92%.

Despite the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.63% quarter-over-quarter, while there was an 18.8% year-over-year increase. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs amid fluctuating revenues.

Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results

The operating income plummeted by 54.11% compared to the previous quarter, and it decreased by 63.3% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 24.4 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 12.54% year-over-year.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered a 7.2% return over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 23.59% over the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 9.56%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 15502.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 1660 and a low of 810.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of the 17 analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 7 have recommended a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company's future performance.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1362.561433.05-4.92%1271.1+7.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total173.18181.58-4.63%145.78+18.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5317.19-9.66%13.06+18.91%
Total Operating Expense1030.8710.08+45.17%367.23+180.7%
Operating Income331.76722.97-54.11%903.87-63.3%
Net Income Before Taxes-128.93251.99-151.16%475.57-127.11%
Net Income-99.52186.06-153.49%353.34-128.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.430.97-21.21%27.9-12.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-99.52Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1362.56Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
