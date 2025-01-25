Creditaccess Grameen Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹99.52Cr, Revenue increased by 7.2% YoY

Creditaccess Grameen Q3 Results 2025:Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 7.2%. However, the company also faced a significant loss amounting to ₹99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of ₹353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 4.92%.
Despite the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.63% quarter-over-quarter, while there was an 18.8% year-over-year increase. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs amid fluctuating revenues.
The operating income plummeted by 54.11% compared to the previous quarter, and it decreased by 63.3% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹24.4 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 12.54% year-over-year.
Creditaccess Grameen has delivered a 7.2% return over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 23.59% over the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 9.56%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹15502.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1660 and a low of ₹810.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of the 17 analysts covering Creditaccess Grameen, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 7 have recommended a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company's future performance.
Creditaccess Grameen Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1362.56
|1433.05
|-4.92%
|1271.1
|+7.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|173.18
|181.58
|-4.63%
|145.78
|+18.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.53
|17.19
|-9.66%
|13.06
|+18.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|1030.8
|710.08
|+45.17%
|367.23
|+180.7%
|Operating Income
|331.76
|722.97
|-54.11%
|903.87
|-63.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-128.93
|251.99
|-151.16%
|475.57
|-127.11%
|Net Income
|-99.52
|186.06
|-153.49%
|353.34
|-128.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.4
|30.97
|-21.21%
|27.9
|-12.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-99.52Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1362.56Cr