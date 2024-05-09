Hello User
Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.63% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.63% YOY

Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.18% YoY & profit increased by 30.63% YoY

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.18% & the profit increased by 30.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.75% and the profit increased by 12.38%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.6% q-o-q & increased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 35.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.97 for Q4 which increased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -4.2% return in the last 1 week, -15.85% return in the last 6 months, and -11.01% YTD return.

Currently, Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of 22643.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1796 & 987.85 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1433.21271.1+12.75%1044.77+37.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total181.64145.78+24.6%117.74+54.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7513.06+5.28%12.49+10.09%
Total Operating Expense434.49367.23+18.32%306.25+41.87%
Operating Income998.71903.87+10.49%738.52+35.23%
Net Income Before Taxes529.46475.57+11.33%397.58+33.17%
Net Income397.08353.34+12.38%303.98+30.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.9727.9+14.58%22.79+40.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹397.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1433.2Cr

