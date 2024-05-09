Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.63% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.18% & the profit increased by 30.63% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.75% and the profit increased by 12.38%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.6% q-o-q & increased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 35.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.97 for Q4 which increased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.
Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -4.2% return in the last 1 week, -15.85% return in the last 6 months, and -11.01% YTD return.
Currently, Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of ₹22643.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1796 & ₹987.85 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Creditaccess Grameen Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1433.2
|1271.1
|+12.75%
|1044.77
|+37.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.64
|145.78
|+24.6%
|117.74
|+54.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.75
|13.06
|+5.28%
|12.49
|+10.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|434.49
|367.23
|+18.32%
|306.25
|+41.87%
|Operating Income
|998.71
|903.87
|+10.49%
|738.52
|+35.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|529.46
|475.57
|+11.33%
|397.58
|+33.17%
|Net Income
|397.08
|353.34
|+12.38%
|303.98
|+30.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.97
|27.9
|+14.58%
|22.79
|+40.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹397.08Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1433.2Cr
