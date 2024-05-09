Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.63% YOY

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.18% YoY & profit increased by 30.63% YoY

Creditaccess Grameen Q4 Results Live : Creditaccess Grameen declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.18% & the profit increased by 30.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.75% and the profit increased by 12.38%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.6% q-o-q & increased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 35.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31.97 for Q4 which increased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.

Creditaccess Grameen has delivered -4.2% return in the last 1 week, -15.85% return in the last 6 months, and -11.01% YTD return.

Currently, Creditaccess Grameen has a market cap of ₹22643.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1796 & ₹987.85 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Creditaccess Grameen Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1433.2 1271.1 +12.75% 1044.77 +37.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.64 145.78 +24.6% 117.74 +54.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.75 13.06 +5.28% 12.49 +10.09% Total Operating Expense 434.49 367.23 +18.32% 306.25 +41.87% Operating Income 998.71 903.87 +10.49% 738.52 +35.23% Net Income Before Taxes 529.46 475.57 +11.33% 397.58 +33.17% Net Income 397.08 353.34 +12.38% 303.98 +30.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.97 27.9 +14.58% 22.79 +40.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹397.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1433.2Cr

